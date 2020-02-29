Arcidiacono will come off the bench Saturday against the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

After four straight starts, Arcidiacono will return to the bench as coach Jim Boylen gives Shaquille Harrison the nod. As a reserve this season, Arcidiacono is averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.0 minutes.