Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Coming off bench Saturday
Arcidiacono will come off the bench Saturday against the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
After four straight starts, Arcidiacono will return to the bench as coach Jim Boylen gives Shaquille Harrison the nod. As a reserve this season, Arcidiacono is averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...