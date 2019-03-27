Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Coming off bench Wednesday
Arcidiacono will come off the bench Wednesday against the Blazers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Jim Boylen has opted to start Shaquille Harrison at point guard in the wake of a myriad of injuries. Arcidiacono still figures to see a solid workload in a decimated backcourt.
