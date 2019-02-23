Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Coming off bench
Arcidiacono will come off the bench Friday against the Magic.
With Kris Dunn (back) returning from a one-game absence, Arcidiacono will go back to the bench. As a reserve, he's averaging 4.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.9 minutes.
