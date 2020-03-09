Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Considered questionable
Arcidiacono (Achilles) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
After missing the last two games, Arcidiacono is hoping to get back on the floor, but the Bulls likely won't have an update until after shootaround in the morning.
