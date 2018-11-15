Arcidiacono recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 loss to the Celtics.

After being moved into the starting lineup last time out, Arcidiacono followed it up with another start, albeit not as impressive of a stat line to go with it. He has three-category talent with his ability to rebound from the point guard position, and so long as he remains starting, should have plenty of opportunity to build in his first year.