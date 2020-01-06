Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Deemed probable for Monday
The Bulls list Arcidiacono (elbow) as probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Arcidiacono was listed as probable ahead of both of the Bulls' past two contests but ultimately didn't see the court, making it difficult to gauge if he's still hurt or merely just on the outside looking in for a rotation spot. Even if Arcidiacono is included on the second unit Monday, he won't be in line for meaningful minutes.
