Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Deemed probable
Arcidiacono (elbow) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Arcidiacono is dealing with elbow discomfort but isn't expected to sit out as a result. Over his past five games, Arcidiacono is averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebound in 14.4 minutes.
