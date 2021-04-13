Arcidiacono (coach's decision) didn't play during Monday's loss to Memphis.
Arcidiacono hasn't appeared in four straight matchups dating back to April 8 against Toronto. After posting two points, four assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes against the Suns on March 31, the guard has played a total of just four minutes in two outings.
