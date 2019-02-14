Arcidiacono provided two points (1-2 FG), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 122-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Arcidiacono moved up to the top unit and saw an appreciable spike in playing time with Kris Dunn (back) sidelined for the contest. The Bulls haven't provided any indication that Dunn's injury is a long-term concern, so it's expected he'll be back in action for the team's first contest out of the All-Star break Feb. 22 in Orlando. If that's the case, Arcidiacono would head back to the bench and likely see his minutes count fade into the teens, eliminating most of his appeal even as an assists streamer.