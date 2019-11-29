Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Expected to play Friday
Arcidiancono (elbow) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Arcidiancono managed to play in Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, albeit only 13 minutes, so it's reasonable to assume the guard should be available Friday. Through 19 games, Arcidiancono is averaging just 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 17.1 minutes per game.
