Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Fills backup point guard role
Arcidiacono (nose) played 15 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 125-120 loss to the Pelicans and supplied three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Arcidiacono was briefly forced to exit the Bulls' previous game Saturday versus the Hornets after taking a hit to the face that resulted in a nosebleed, but he avoided the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest. He returned to fill his usual role as the backup point guard and doesn't look on track to climb above 20 minutes in most games unless starter Kris Dunn succumbs to foul trouble or an injury.
