Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: First career triple-double
Arcidiacono produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Delaware.
This was the second year guard's first career triple-double in the G-League, as well as a new career high in rebounds. Arcidiacono has shown he is a pass-first guard with 8.4 assists per contest, but still finds ways to score at all cylinders. The former NCAA champion has greatly improved from last season, as all major statistical categories have increased dramatically.
