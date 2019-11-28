Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Game-time decision Wednesday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is a game-time decision Wednesday against Golden State according to coach Jim Boylen, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
A decision on Arcidiacono's status will be made right before tipoff according to coach Boylen. If he's unable to go, look for Kriss Dunn and Coby White to see expanded workloads.
