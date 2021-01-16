Arcidiacono (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Friday in the Bulls' 127-125 overtime loss to the Thunder.

Active for the first time in two weeks after he was away from the team due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, Arcidiacono was unable to crack head coach Billy Donovan's nine-man rotation. The 26-year-old may have been the next man had the Bulls needed an extra body, but Arcidiacono's prospects for entering the rotation aren't expected to improve from here. Tomas Satoransky (illness) could clear the COVID-19 protocol ahead of Monday's game against the Rockets, and he would likely slot ahead of Arcidiacono in the pecking order for minutes out of the backcourt.