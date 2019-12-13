Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Good to go
Arcidiacono (elbow) will be available Friday against the Hornets.
Arcidiacono was added to the injury report due to an elbow injury, but he'll be ready to roll Friday. He's been held scoreless in each of his last three matchups off the bench.
