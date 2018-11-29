Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Has five steals Wednesday
Arcidiacono had 22 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five steals, and four assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Milwaukee.
Two nights removed from a career-high 22 points, Arcidiacono matched that number in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. He added a career-high five steals to make it a brilliant performance. He continues to put up some nice numbers as the starting point-guard. Kris Dunn will eventually return and take the bulk of those minutes away from Arcidiacono, however, until then he is worth taking a flier on if you are in need of point-guard stats.
More News
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Scores career-high 22 points•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Has four triples Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Contributes eight points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: To remain in starting lineup•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Plays 29 minutes in starting role•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.