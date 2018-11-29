Arcidiacono had 22 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five steals, and four assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Two nights removed from a career-high 22 points, Arcidiacono matched that number in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks. He added a career-high five steals to make it a brilliant performance. He continues to put up some nice numbers as the starting point-guard. Kris Dunn will eventually return and take the bulk of those minutes away from Arcidiacono, however, until then he is worth taking a flier on if you are in need of point-guard stats.