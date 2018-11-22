Arcidiacono totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over Phoenix.

Arcidiacono drained a season-high four three-pointers Wednesday, producing one of his better all-around games of the season. Until Kris Dunn (knee) returns from injury, Arcidiacono appears to have the starting point guard job locked down. He doesn't offer a lot of upside but could be used in deeper formats if you are in need of some guard stats.