Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Heads to locker room
Arcidiacono went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Hornets after taking a blow to the face, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Arcidiacono suffered a nosebleed and was forced to head back to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
