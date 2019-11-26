Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Held out of Tuesday's practice
Arcidiacono didn't practice Tuesday due to an elbow injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Arcidiacono is still expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors despite failing to practice Tuesday. The team should clear up his status closer to tipoff.
