Arcidiacono signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Monday, CSN Philadelphia reports.

Arcidiacono went undrafted back in 2016 and spent this past season playing for the Austin Spurs of the G-League. Most recently, he took part in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Bulls, where he averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across five games. While those numbers aren't particularly impressive, it was enough to earn him a two-way contract with Chicago. That means he'll spend the majority of the upcoming season with the team's G-League affiliate, but can also be recalled for up to 45 days with the Bulls to practice and participate in games, which should be extremely valuable for the 23-year-old guard's development.