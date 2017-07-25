Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Inks two-way contract with Bulls
Arcidiacono signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Monday, CSN Philadelphia reports.
Arcidiacono went undrafted back in 2016 and spent this past season playing for the Austin Spurs of the G-League. Most recently, he took part in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Bulls, where he averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across five games. While those numbers aren't particularly impressive, it was enough to earn him a two-way contract with Chicago. That means he'll spend the majority of the upcoming season with the team's G-League affiliate, but can also be recalled for up to 45 days with the Bulls to practice and participate in games, which should be extremely valuable for the 23-year-old guard's development.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...