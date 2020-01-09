Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Likely to play Friday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is probable for Friday's contest against Indiana.
Arcidiacono return to the lineup Wednesday following a three-game departure due to right elbow discomfort, so the guard's appearances on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup is likely just a precaution. The former Villanova standout is currently averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 assists in 35 games played this year.
