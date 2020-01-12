Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Likely to play Monday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Arcidiacono missed four of the Bulls' last five games with the issue before playing 18 minutes and scoring six last time out against the Pistons. He'll likely see a similar role if he suits up Monday.
