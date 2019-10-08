Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Limited Tuesday
Arcidiacono went through just half of Tuesday's practice due to a stiff back, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
This is the first report of Arcidiacono dealing with any back problems, but the fact that he was at least able to go through some of Tuesday's session suggests it's not too serious. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans.
