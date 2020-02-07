Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Listed as active
Arcidiacono (elbow) is active for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Arcidiacono was deemed probable for Thursday with a minor elbow issue, so his availability is no shock. He'll be good to go off the bench in this one.
