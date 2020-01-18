Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Logs 14 minutes versus 76ers
Arcidiacono had five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Friday's 100-89 loss to the 76ers.
Arcidiacono had been listed as probable due to a lingering elbow injury but ultimately gave it a go, though he matched Cristiano Felicio for the team low in minutes. Arcidiacono had been held scoreless in each of the last two games prior to this one, and he's only a viable option in the very deepest leagues.
