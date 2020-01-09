Arcidiacono logged 13 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 123-108 loss to the Pelicans, finishing with five points (2-4, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist.

Arcidiacono had been listed as probable ahead of each of the Bulls' previous three games with a sore elbow, but didn't play in any of those contests. He took the probable tag into Wednesday's game again, but the third-year guard was able to claim a spot in coach Jim Boylen's rotation this time around. It's worth noting that starting point guard Tomas Satoransky fouled out in 25 minutes, so playing time could be more difficult to come by for Arcidiacono in future contests.