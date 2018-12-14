Arcidiacono posted five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes Thursday in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic in Mexico City.

Though Kris Dunn has played in the past two games after missing nearly two months with a sprained MCL, he's been subject to a minutes restriction in both contests while being deployed off the bench. That has allowed Arcidiacono to maintain his spot in the starting lineup, but Dunn's return has nonetheless been a negative development for the former Villanova standout. Arcidiacono has failed to top 30 minutes in six of the last seven contests and will likely drop below 20 on a regular basis once Dunn is free of restrictions and cleared to reclaim his spot in the starting five. That development would send Arcidiacono's already minimal fantasy stock plummeting even further.

