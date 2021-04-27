Arcidiacono grabbed two rebounds during Monday's win over Miami.
Arcidiacono appeared in a fourth straight matchup but this was the first time in which the guard failed to provide any offense during that stretch. Over his past five outings with Chicago, Arcidiacono has totaled 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
