Arcidiacono (back) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Arcidiacono was held out of practice Thursday due to a stiff back, but it will not keep him from playing in Friday's exhibition. With both Tomas Satoransky and Zach LaVine being rested Friday, Arcidiacono should have the opportunity to play an expanded role against the Pacers.