Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Off injury list
Arcidiacono (elbow) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report.
Arcidiacono appears to be over the elbow issue that was plaguing him last week. The third-year guard's averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game so far this year.
