Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Off injury report
Arcidiacono (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
This was expected, as Arcidiacono entered the day with a probable tag due to a lingering elbow injury. The backup guard carries little fantasy value, as he's averaging just 2.0 points in 10.8 minutes through five games this month.
More News
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Off injury list•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Expected to play Friday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Held out of Tuesday's practice•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...