Arcidiacono is out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Arcidiacono was previously questionable, but he will now miss his third straight game due to soreness in his right Achilles. Shaquille Harrison has benefited from the 25-year-old's injury by averaging 35 minutes of play in his last two games.

