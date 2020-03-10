Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Out Tuesday
Arcidiacono is out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Arcidiacono was previously questionable, but he will now miss his third straight game due to soreness in his right Achilles. Shaquille Harrison has benefited from the 25-year-old's injury by averaging 35 minutes of play in his last two games.
More News
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Considered questionable•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Sidelined again•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable Sunday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Ties season high in scoring in start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...