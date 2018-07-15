Arcidiacono supplied nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during the Bulls' 72-66 loss to the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The third-year guard has seen ample opportunity in Las Vegas, averaging 31.0 minutes across five games. However, Arcidiacono's numbers have often been modest, leading to averages of 7.2 points (on 39.0 percent shooting), 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals. He made much more of a splash during G-League play last season, when he averaged 13.8 points (on 45.7 percent shooting, including 45.1 percent from three-point range), 8.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 39.5 minutes over 37 games. Arcidiacono was extended a qualifying offer by the Bulls earlier this offseason, so the team presumably will look to continue extending him solid playing time in preseason in order to further his development.