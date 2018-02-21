Arcidiacono was assigned to the G League's Windy City Bulls and is playing for the club Wednesday against the Delaware 87ers.

The former Villanova standout had appeared in each of the NBA team's last 12 games, but averaged only 9.6 minutes per game. With Cameron Payne (foot) on track to rejoin the Bulls when the team opens its post-All-Star-break schedule Thursday against the 76ers, there's a good possibility that Arcidiacono sticks with Windy City for a large chunk of the second half in order to pick up meaningful playing time.