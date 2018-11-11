Arcidiacono finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 victory over Cleveland.

Arcidiacono moved into the starting lineup at the expense of Cameron Payne, scoring 15 points including three triples. Payne was out of the rotation in this one and it looks as though Arcidiacono could be in line for a stint as the starter. Despite the promotion, he doesn't offer a lot of upside and should be left for deeper formats.