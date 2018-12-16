Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Plays 39 minutes in victory Saturday
Arcidiacono totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 victory over San Antonio.
Arcidiacono remained in the starting lineup with Zach LaVine (ankle) on the sidelines. His minutes had been trending down but he put up some good numbers in this one as the Bulls staged an epic comeback victory. LaVine is going to miss at least one more game which will likely mean Arcidiacono sticks in the starting lineup.
