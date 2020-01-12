Arcidiacono (elbow) put up six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists and two steals in 18 minutes Saturday in the Bulls' 108-99 win over the Pistons.

Arcidiacono has appeared on the Bulls' injury reports ahead of the last few games with the elbow issue, but since he was listed as probable ahead of Saturday's contest, it's safe to conclude that he's reasonably healthy. The Villanova product has only held a minor role in the Bulls' backcourt rotation since the beginning of December, cracking 20 minutes on just one occasion.