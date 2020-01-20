Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable again for Monday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Chicago has listed Arcidiacono, Lauri Markkanen (ankle) and Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) as probable in advance of each of its past several games, but none of the trio has ever looked to be in truly any jeopardy of sitting out. Arcidiacono has been summoned off the bench in five straight contests, averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.4 minutes during that stretch.
