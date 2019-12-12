Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable again
Arcidiacono (elbow) is probable for Friday's game against Charlotte.
Arcidiacono has been nursing an elbow injury lately but has yet to miss a game as a result. He carried a probable designation into Wednesday's game against the Hawks and wound up playing 17 minutes, finishing with zero points and two rebounds.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.