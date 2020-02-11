Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable for Tuesday
Arcidiacono is probable for Tuesday's game against Washington due to right elbow discomfort.
As has become the norm, Arcidiacono is back on the injury report for Tuesday's clash. He hasn't missed a game since Jan. 10, however, and he figures to be cleared closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...