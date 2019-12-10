Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable for Wednesday
Arcidiacono is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a right elbow injury.
Arcidiacono is still dealing with a lingering elbow injury, despite being kept off the injury report altogether for Monday's matchup against the Raptors. He should be cleared to take the court as tipoff approaches, assuming all goes well in shootaround.
