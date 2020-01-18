Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable Saturday
Arcidiacono is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to elbow soreness.
Arcidiacono emerged from Friday's game against Philadelphia with a sore right elbow. The issue doesn't appear as if it'll prevent him from playing, though a final decision will be made later in the day.
