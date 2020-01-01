Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable Thursday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Jazz.
Despite dealing with a sore elbow as of late, Arcidiacono hasn't missed any time. Over the past five games, he's averaging 2.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 11.2 minutes.
