Arcidiacono provided nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Heat on Wednesday.

Arcidiacono got the start on Wednesday with Zach LaVine (ankle) out, and he produced a well-rounded stat line in a winning effort. In his 23 prior starts this season, Arcidiacono averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes per game, making him a great daily play any time he enters the starting five.