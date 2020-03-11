Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable for Thursday
Arcidiacono (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's action against the Magic.
Right Achilles soreness has kept Arcidiacono out across the past three games, but he could make his return Thursday. More information may arrive following Chicago's morning shootaround.
