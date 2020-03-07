Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable Sunday
Arcidiacono (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Arcidiacono sat out during Friday's loss to the Pacers due to right Achilles soreness, and it marked his first absence since Jan. 10. It's possible he sits out again Sunday, and if that's the case, we could see Shaquille Harrison and Denzel Valentine garner extra minutes.
