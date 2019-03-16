Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable to return
Arcidiacono is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a hard hit he took in the first half.
It is unclear what exactly Arcidiacono injured, but expect an update once the Bulls provide more clarity on the situation.
