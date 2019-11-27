Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable Wednesday
Arcidiacono (elbow) is questionable Wednesday against the Warriors.
Arcidiacono was unable to practice Tuesday due to a sprained right elbow, though he might be able to see the court Wednesday. That said, if he's ruled out, more time could open up for Shaquille Harrison, Coby White and Kris Dunn.
