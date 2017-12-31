Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Recalled from G-League
Arcidiacono was recalled from the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Sunday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Arcidiacono logged five minutes of action in the Bulls' season opener on Oct. 19 but has spent the vast majority of the year in the G-League. In 18 games with the Windy City Bulls, the sharp-shooting guard has averaged 13.2 points per game on 50 percent shooting, including an impressive 48.5 percent clip from deep. He likely won't get much run with the NBA squad.
