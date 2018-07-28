Arcidiacono has agreed to re-sign with the Bulls on a one-year, partially-guaranteed contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Undrafted in 2016 after four years at Villanova, Arcidiacono has spent most of his professional time in the G-League. Last season, he started in all 37 of his appearances for Chicago's affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting a scorching-hot 44.6 percent from deep. This year, the 2016 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player will look to improve on his resume after failing to make a significant impact during his first taste of NBA action in 2017-18. He played 304 total minutes for Chicago, totaling 48 points, 35 assists, 25 rebounds and 13 steals while shooting just 29.0 percent from distance on 31 attempts. That said, there isn't much room in the Bulls' rotation for Arcidiacono, as the team is relatively committed to Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne.